Urmila Matondkar on contestant stories in DID Supers Moms: People should know their journey & hard work

Bollywood’s dancing superstar, Urmila Matondkar will be soon making her comeback on reality shows as a judge for DID Super Moms, after many years. The promos of the auditions are already out and it is truly delightful to see the lovely actress enjoying herself on the show. The actress recently opened up on judging the show and her love for dance, with ETimes.

Talking about the backlash shows receive for promoting sob stories, Urmila said, "I don’t know about other reality shows but with this show what we are trying to do is we are going to show stories of the contestants because without that we won’t be able to show their journeys. And why not? People should know their journey and the hard work they have put in. Having said that I also want to say that the contestants you are going to see on the show, they are here because of their talent and not because of their stories. So if you get to see contestants with a very emotional background in the show, their stories are not the reason why they have succeeded or gone ahead in the show. We have made sure that only those people who are talented enough, they go ahead."

Urmila also shared about her love for dance, she said, “For me dance is like a poetry in the moment, it is something which you are expressing through your body instead of your words. I see a lot of contemporary dance which completely blows my mind, the body language and the lines, they connect with you. So even that is brilliant just like our Indian thumkas.”

She will be judging the reality show of DID Super Moms Season 3, along with actress Bhagyashree and choreographer Remo D’souza.

