Urmila Matondkar to return to TV after 15 years as judge of DID Super Moms’ upcoming season

The previous two seasons of the show introduced audiences to some truly exceptional moms whose dancing skills can give even the younger ones a run for their money. The channel is set to launch the 3rd edition of its popular non-fiction show, DID Super Moms. Popular Bollywood diva Urmila Matondkar will be seen judging the show alongside Remo D’souza. It gives a huge opportunity to all the Super Moms to showcase their talent on this platform and achieve their dreams in the world of dance.

Urmila shared her thoughts on judging DID Supermoms, “I am coming back to a reality show on a Hindi GEC after 15 years and I am extremely excited about this new journey with DID Super Moms. I am really happy being a part of this show as it gives opportunities to women who are looking forward to following their passion and achieving their dreams in the world of dance. For me, this show is a beautiful way of celebrating womanhood n that’s why it’s special. I am looking forward to judging this show alongside Remo D’souza and witnessing some wonderful performances by this season’s Super Moms.”

While the judges are excited about the new season of DID Super Moms, auditions have already started across the country. While online auditions have been a huge hit, on-ground auditions also took place in many cities. The show will air on Zee TV.

Popular actress Bhagyashree will also be judging the reality TV show. Bhagyashree, who was a part of the third season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, was recently seen on the reality show Smart Jodi along with her husband Himalay.

