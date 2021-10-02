Urmila Matondkar’s slow motion scene in ‘Tanha Tanha’ from Rangeela has an interesting backstory; Deets Inside

During the 90s, actor Urmila Matondkar ruled several hearts with her unconventional roles and acting prowess. When one thinks of her career, the movie Rangeela starring Jackie Shroff and immediately comes to mind. The super-hit movie, over the years, has received cult status from the Indian masses. Now, while making her recent appearance on the Zee Comedy Show, Urmila Matondkar travelled down memory lanes to recollect an interesting story about her attire from the track Tanha Tanha of the film.

For those aware, Urmila had actually worn Jackie Shroff’s vest in the song for a particular scene. She said, “No one knows, but I had worn Jackie Shroff’s ganjee in Rangeela for the Tanha Tanha song and to be honest, it was fun. The sequence had to be unique and refreshing and we were told not to do things after thinking and researching. We wanted to be natural and while we were being briefed about costumes, Jackie being Jackie told me to wear his ganjee. I was slightly apprehensive, but I went ahead with it and left everything in God’s hands. I obviously got a lot of appreciation and love, so it ended well for me.”

Ace Choreographer and judge of the show Farah Khan upon listening to the story was left touched. She went on the heap praises for the actor for her daring choice saying, “I really didn’t know this, but I must say that Urmila looked really hot in that sequence, and it turned out to be a really iconic scene. I must say it was very sporting of her to shoot in Jackie’s ganjee.” In addition to this singer Aditya Narayan who is a performer in the comedy show, was also a part of the movie Rangeela.

He essayed the role of a child artist in the movie and speaking of the same Urmila Matondkar informed Farah that Aditya was a good actor. Even as a child, he did not give many retakes. She added, “It was great fun shooting with Aditya for Rangeela when he was a kid. In fact, he didn’t give too many retakes. He was sweet and talented since he was a child.” Apart from Aditya, Sugandha Mishra and Gaurav Dubey are also a participant in the show.

ALSO READ| SPOTTED: Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Banerjee & Nikki Tamboli on sets of Zee Comedy Show