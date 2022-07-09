Urvashi Dholakia celebrates her birthday on sets of Naagin 6 with Mahekk Chahal and others; VIDEO

Urvashi Dholakia, who is quite popular for her role of Komolika, is presently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s fictional show Naagin 6. The actress is playing a prominent role in the show along with the lead actress Tejasswi Prakash. Urvashi Dholakia rang on her birthday today, July 9. She celebrated her special day on the sets of the show, along with the cast and crew of the show. In the video, she is seen cutting her birthday cake.

In the video shared on social media, Urvashi is seen standing along with Mahek Chahal and other actors of the show. Other crew members of the show were also seen in the celebrations. The actress looks fabulous in the bright red outfit. All were seen eating cake and even applying some on her face.

She had earlier opened up on being typecasted in TV shows for negative roles. She shared with Hindustan Times, “I am also of the opinion, if at all somebody calls me for an audition, if they call me for an audition of a negative role, I am not even going to acknowledge that. Because that would be something absolutely illogical in my head. But if somebody has a particular role for me that is completely different, I wouldn't blame them for asking me for an audition. It is also good for me if I am able to deliver, if they want to see me in a different light. That would be good.”

The actress was recently seen at Pinkvilla’s first-ever award show, named Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards. She looked gorgeous in a shimmery bodycon gown with feathery details.

