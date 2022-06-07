Urvashi Dholakia enjoys gelato with best friends Sumona Chakravarti & Tarana Raja as they go on a drive; PICS

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Urvashi Dholakia knows how to make the most of her time, and to make it even better, she met her friends, Sumona Chakravarti and Tarana Raja. The actress posted pictures of their meeting on her Instagram and gave a glimpse into their fun evening. The trio had gelato without worrying much about the calories and wish to eat the sweet 'aflatoon' next time. While Sumona and Urvashi are often seen meeting each other, Tarana's appearance came as a breath of fresh air for her fans and made them nostalgic too.

For the unversed, Tarana Raja has appeared in numerous television shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kkusum, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Kasautii Zindagi Kay as Vishakha Bajaj and many others. Urvashi, Sumona, and Tarana were happy girls to be in each other's company as they all coincidentally coordinated in white outfits. Urvashi captioned this post as: "No caption needed! Just @sumonachakravarti @taranaraja … ooh this time gelato kha liya but next time we are surely having AFLATOON #sunday #evening #white #theme #outfits #coincidence #chill #vibes #chit #chat #love #alwaysandforever (sic)".

Check out the Instagram post here:

Sumona Chakravarti's comment "Aflatoooon …. Ye hai aflatoon (sic)" proves that the gang is just as goofy as any other girl pals. The trio had ice creams and went on a drive. Tarana re-posted Urvashi Dholakia's post and wrote, "Can't believe we went for ice cream and a drive! Like simpler teenage times" with a heart emoji. Sumona also shared those pictures on her Instagram story with heart emojis.

Sumona Chakravarti's marriage rumours

Previously, when rumours were at its peak about Sumona Chakravarti getting married to Kajol's cousin, Samrat Mukerji, she was busy holidaying in Dubai with Tarana and Urvashi. On the professional front, Sumona was seen on The Kapil Sharma Show and Urvashi in Naagin 6.

