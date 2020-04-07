Urvashi Dholakia gets nostalgic about shooting Dekh Bhai Dekh; Says 'I used to rush to sets in school uniform'

Urvashi Dholakia recalled her fond memories of shooting Dekh Bhai Dekh with her cast as the show returned on TV amidst the Coronavirus lockdown.

The Coronavirus lockdown has taken us it to our past, at least when TV shows are concerned. From Mahabharat, Ramayan to Shaktimaan and Circus, many old and popular DD National shows have made a huge comeback on the small screen. Among these iconic shows, Doordarshan has also brought back the much-loved family drama Dekh Bhai Dekh. Urvashi Dholakia, who made her debut with the show, is extremely elated to see it re-run again during these distressful times. In a recent chat with a leading online portal, the actress recalled her fond memories from the shooting days of Dekh Bhai Dekh.

While many do not know that Urvashi was studying in school while she was selected for Dekh Bhai Dekh. Yes, the actress was merely 15 years old and managed both, shooting and schooling simultaneously. Getting nostalgic about balancing the two important things together, Urvashi revealed that she used to get done with school at around 1 pm and then rush to the R.K Studios in Chembur in her school uniform. She said that the cast and crew used to wait patiently for her to arrive on the sets. The actress mentioned that off-screen also everyone was a big family and were cordial with one another. She mentioned that since she joined the show a little late, she used to be the quiet one among others, but the cast was very welcoming towards her.

The Bigg Boss 6 winner further added that even though she became a part of the show late, her character was decided since the beginning. Discussions of her role happened to form the very first episode. Revealing how she was chosen for the role, Urvashi said that Anand sir had called her up once in his office and asked her to read some random lines, and the very next day, she started shooting.

Urvashi mentioned that this show will always be close to her heart and her all-time favourite as it catered to all age groups. Working with different age groups was an outstanding experience. The actress also wants the show to be re-made, but with the original cast only. She said that she is extremely thrilled that millennials are now getting to watch such an iconic show which was been a trend-setter back then in the industry. She revealed that Dekh Bhai Dekh was the first show to be shot in a multi-cam setup. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress is elated that all the old shows are getting re-run on TV now, as the younger generation is understanding how television was so good even back then, and how things have evolved.

Thee popular sitcom revolved around the three generations of the Diwan family. The ensemble cast included Shekhar Suman, Navin Nischol, Farida Jalal, Bhavana Balsavar, Deven Bhojani, Sushma Seth and Vishal Singh among others. Back in November 2019, Urvashi had shared a throwback video of the show on her Instagram handle. What are your thoughts on Urvashi's story? Are you also watching DBD amid the COVID-19 lockdown? Let us know in the comment section.

