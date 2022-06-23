Urvashi Dholakia has a great time with Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal & Mahekk Chahal on Naagin 6 sets; PICS

Urvashi Dholakia is one of the most loved actors in the TV industry, who is known for her iconic role of Komolika from the television show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. The actress was last seen in the Tejasswi Prakash starrer show Naagin 6, she was playing the role of Urvashi. She recently reunited with the cast and had fun on the sets with Tejasswi Prakash, Mahekk Chahal and others.

The actress shared pictures with her favourite Naagin 6 co-stars on her Instagram account. Even Tejasswi spent a lot of time with Urvashi as she arrived on the sets. Urvashi shared a glimpse of the gala reunion too. The actress looked gorgeous in a shimmery silver saree with a high bun. Her makeup was fabulous. Tejasswi looked stunner in bright red off-shoulder dress and a designer hat, and Mahekk had sported a beautiful net detail floor-length gown.

She captioned the post “Now that’s what I call “A BEAUTIFUL FRAME”@maheckchahal @tejasswiprakash @simbanagpal & MEEEE #urvashidholakia.”

Take a look at the pictures:

Fans loved the bond between Urvashi and Tejasswi. After she posted the behind the scene pictures, fans flooded the post with comments. One of her fans wrote, “so happy to see this bonding and can't wait for the epsiode”. Another person wrote “love u Urvashi mam for these lovely pics”, while another fan commented, “You all are great in the show and killing it.”

Tejasswi was recently in the news as she visited Karan Kundrra on the sets of Dance Deewane Junior and showered her love for him on national television. Urvashi will soon return in Ekta Kapoor’s fictional show, Naagin 6.

