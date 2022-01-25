Urvashi Dholakia to make a comeback in television shows with Naagin 6? Reports

Urvashi Dholakia is a popular name in the television industry and she has been part of numerous TV shows. She came into the limelight with her role of Komolika in the show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. She is now ready to make a comeback to TV. According to ETimes TV, she will be playing a significant role in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show Naagin 6.

As per reports, the actress has been signed to play an interesting part in the upcoming Naagin 6. Urvashi is returning to the fiction genre after four years. She was last seen in Chandrakanta playing a queen, but in Naagin 6, she will be seen in a completely new avatar. It is not revealed yet that she will be playing human or a naagin on the show. In the reality space, the stylish actress last participated in Nach Baliye a couple of years ago. She was also the winner of Bigg Boss 6 in 2013.

Urvashi has been working for more than two decades now. Recently in an interview, she spoke about how she used to work round the clock. “I didn’t know what Diwali and Holi offs were back then. There were times when we worked 36 hours at a stretch. I barely spent time at home. I would come for 20 mins, take a shower and start work again. That was in the early 2000s. I was doing six shows at that time and all of them were on air,” she said in the interview.

As per reports, the new season of Naagin is likely to replace the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 15. Rumours are still floating about who will be playing the naagin on the show. Various names have been doing the rounds including Rubina Dilaik and Mahira Sharma.



