Urvashi Dholakia opens up about Bigg Boss 6, playing Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Nach Baliye 9 and more

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla on Instagram live, TV's first Komolika aka Urvashi Dholakia got talking about Bigg Boss 6, Nach Baliye 9, Komolika, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and more. Check out her full interview here.

Urvashi Dholakia is considered to be one of the best vamps of Indian Television. All thanks to her grey-shade character in Ekta Kapoor's popular drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay. While we may remember her as Komolika, she began her career in the Telly world as a child actor in the iconic show Dekh Bhai Dekh. With the popular sitcom making a return on TV amid the lockdown, the actress is very happy and reminiscing her good old days. We, at Pinkvilla, recently got into a fun and candid chat with Urvashi to know about how she's spending her quarantine, her journey on TV, her family and more.



Apart from KZK, if there's something that changed the actress's life completely, it was Bigg Boss 6. Urvashi on to defeat all the contestants of 's show and emerged as the ultimate winner. When asked if she is exploring her culinary skills during quarantine, the actress said, 'I've done a lot of cooking during my stint in BB. After that, I had decided to never step into the kitchen again, and I'm still firm on my decision. So, no, I'm not cooking during this lockdown time to kill time. We also asked her if she is watching Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan starrer reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, to which she denied. Yes, Urvashi is not keeping an eye on the new KZK.



However, she went on to spill a secret from her KZK times and how she managed to pull off Komolika. The actress revealed that her entry shot for the show, wherein she is clad in a blue sari, took three days to be shot. Why do you ask? Urvashi said that she was thinking as to what to do to make the part look different and she knew what Ekta wanted out of her but she was so nervous that she wasn’t getting the part right.



When asked who are the three people that are the closest to her from the entertainment industry, Urvashi got baffled to make a choice. However, she ultimately made her mind and spilled out two names. She said, 'Omg I can't. I have many close friends. But, I don't talk to them always.

First is, Tarana Raj she is an RJ and was an actor before. Second would be Shimona if she agrees and reciprocates. Third, well I can't choose now, I've many. Everyone will feel bad.'



The actress last participated in reality show Nach Baliye 9. Talking about her experience she said, 'If I've to sum it up. It was a great experience overall. Obviously, u know I did have to come up with ages remark. Let's not forget I'm 41 years old and to dance as I did it takes a lot in me and physical strength. Great partner and great choreographers. It was a smooth sailing journey.'



Revealing her quarantine plans, Urvashi said that she is enjoying with her sons and binge-watching shows on TV. She also urged people to stay indoors, she said, 'It's difficult for many of you'll to sit at home without a job. Even for me as an actor its very difficult. We all are sailing in one boat. All we can do is sit at home and save lives. If sitting at home saves lives do it for humanity.' The actress further revealed that she is planning to open a YouTube channel soon, but her plans have now been pushed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Watch Urvashi's full interview here:

