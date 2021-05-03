  1. Home
Actress Urvashi Dholakia opened up about her love for selfies on Monday.
Urvashi Dholakia opens up about her love for taking selfies
"No matter how many photos I may have gotten clicked, but I looovee taking a selfie #happy #monday #selflove #selfie #time #pink #gold #lovingit #urvashidholakia #indian #ethnic #look #happiness #believe #alwaysandforever," she wrote on Instagram.

She posted the note with a selfie that captures her donning a magenta and gold ensemble teamed up with big earrings and a magenta bindi.

The actress often posts funny videos to keep her fans engaged. She also recently posted information on Covid safety protocols and urged her fans to follow the same.

Known for her popular role of Komolika in "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", Urvashi has been seen in shows such as "Chandrakanta: Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha", "Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai" as well as Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii".

 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Credits :IANS

