Urvashi Dholakia poses with the lovely couple Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh on their D Day; See PHOTO

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married on Saturday, October 24 at a Gurudwara in Delhi. Check out their picture in which they pose with Urvashi Dholakia.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have been grabbing headlines for the past few days ever since they announced their wedding plans. What’s more endearing are the pictures of the lovely couple that have surfaced on social media. Right from their Haldi ceremony to the engagement ceremony and now the wedding, every picture and video screams love! For the unversed, the two of them have finally tied the knot on Saturday, October 24, in the presence of their family members.

Numerous celebs from the Bollywood film industry and Indian telly town graced ‘Nehu Da Vyaah’ and wish the couple a happy married life. Among those who attended his actress Urvashi Dholakia who has now shared a lovely picture with Neha and Rohanpreet. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame actress writes, “And my baby Nehu is married!!! Congratulations @nehakakkar and @rohanpreetsingh. Loveeee you both!!!” She is also seen twinning in pink with the power couple as all of them smile together for the picture.

Check out the post below:

Speculations about Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh getting married began a few weeks earlier. The couple remained tight-lipped for a while until one fine day, they announced the same officially on social media! There is no denying that Neha made for the prettiest bride in town as she wore an embellished pink lehenga for her D-Day. Rohanpreet looked dapper in a matching pink sherwani. Numerous fans and well-wishers have showered wishes on the power couple on social media.

Credits :Urvashi Dholakia Instagram

