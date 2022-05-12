Urvashi Dholakia shares her mother's health update & the reason for her absence from social media

Gorgeous Telly actress Urvashi Dholakia is among the most popular names on social media. She enjoys a massive fan following and loves to share pictures or videos of herself on the internet. The Naagin 6 actress did not have any online presence for past few days which had left her fans wondering the reason for the same. Now the actress has shared the reason for her absence as she shared that she was taking care of her ailing mother.

In the story shared by the Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame, she revealed the reason for being away from social media for some time. She wrote, “Been a 22 day rigorous struggle to get mom out of the hospital but now she is back home. The struggle though isn’t over as tremendous care has to be taken from now on, but god willing all will be well.”

See the post here-

Urvashi Dholakia has a massive fan base on social media and she often shares fun videos and reels with her sons Kshitij and Sagar.

Urvashi Dholakia is presently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s fictional show Naagin 6. She shared in an interview with Pinkvilla Team, “When I was offered Naagin, I agreed to the role because Naagin is currently one of the biggest supernatural franchises on television. Also, I am sure that if Ekta chose me for the role, she definitely had something concrete in mind.” She further revealed her role, “She's very suave. She happens to be a minister's wife who has class, money, and taste and she's a doting mother to her daughters. That is all I can say. You'll have to see the show to know more.”

