Urvashi Dholakia speaks about being stereotyped: ‘I am itching to once again play a role that becomes iconic’

The most popular vamp of Hindi television, Komolika aka Urvashi Dholakia recently opened up on doing similar roles for a long time. The actress rose to fame with the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, after which she has been part of numerous other TV shows. She shared in an interview with Etimes that she is done with playing the role of a vamp wearing a saree. She wants to show other shades of herself by doing different roles.

Talking about her upcoming projects, she said, “There have been a lot of offers, but I want to take up something that I haven’t already played. I don’t mind playing a negative character or a character with grey shades, but it has to be beyond the realm of what I have done. Times have changed and I am itching to once again play a role that becomes iconic, the medium can be any television, OTT or films. What’s most important is that there needs to be a spark that can light up the screen.”

Urvashi shared that comedy is her forte and she often shares hilarious videos with her son Kshitij. She said, “In the pandemic, the best we could do was bring a smile to people’s faces, and Kshitij and I have been doing just that. These have been tough times for most of us and a little bit of humour can be like medicine at times.”

For the unversed, Urvashi Dholakia has worked in numerous TV shows including Dekh Bhai Dekh and Kasautii Zindagii Kay to Bigg Boss, Chandrakanta and Nach Baliye, in which she has portrayed numerous different roles.

