Urvashi Dholakia talks about her marriage plans; Says ‘My sons and family wants me to settle down’

Urvashi Dholakia, who gained popularity for her role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, shares her thoughts on getting married for the second time and what her children want.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Urvashi Dholakia doesn’t need any introduction. Her iconic role of ‘Komolika’ is still fresh in the minds of the audience. She is one of the most loved and followed celebrities on television. Apart from acting, the actress’ personal life has also grabbed attention. She is a single mother and broke many taboos. Her Instagram feed is filled with fun moments. Recently, the actress opened about her marriage plans.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Urvashi said that her family and sons want her to marry and settle down in life. “I have not given much thought over this. My children often ask me to get married but whenever I always laugh on such topics. It is not like that my time has gone but I cannot overthink about it,” she added. The actress got married at the age of 16 and became a mother at 17. But her marriage did not last for long and she got divorced.

She also said, “I am not ready to compromise in my life. I am looking for someone who understands me and respects my independence. I am an independent woman and always lived life on my terms and condition.”

The actress was also part of Bigg Boss season 6 and had dated actor Anuj Sachdeva for a brief time. She even participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with him. Urvashi has been missing from the screen for a long time and fans are also eager to see their favourite actress.

