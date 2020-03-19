Uttaran fame Kruttika Desai pens heartfelt note for late husband Imtiaz Khan; Calls him her 'Guide and Lover'

Kruttika Desai penned down a heartwarming for her actor-husband Imtiaz Khan after his unfortunate demise. Here's what she wrote.

The entertainment world received a shock on March 17, 2020, as veteran actor Imtiaz Khan left for his heavenly adobe. The Yaadon Ki Baaraat actor passed away at the age of 77. The late actor was married to popular TV actress Krutika Desai and the couple had also adopted a daughter. Now, after the veteran's unfortunate demise, the Uttaran actress has penned down a heartfelt note for her late husband. She took to her Instagram handle recently to share an emotional note for her husband along with a picture of them.

Just a few hours ago, sharing a beautiful throwback moment, Kruttika showered her late husband with praises. She said that the renowned actor was his friend, philosopher, guide and lover. The actress bid adieu to him saying, 'Allah Hafiz, till the time we meet again, soon.' Her supporters and fans extended their condolences for her loss and asked her to stay strong in this tough time. TV actress Shilpa Taluskar also shared her pain and send loads of love and strength to Kruttika.

Take a look at Kruttika's emotional post here:

Imtiaz was the brother of yesteryear actor, late Amjad Khan. He had been a part of many films including Dharmatma, Dayavan, Hulchul, Pyaara Dost, Procession of Memories, Noor Jahan among several others. He has also directed Gujarati shows and TV serials like Ankahi, Mano Ya Na Mano, and Star Plus' Deewarien. On the other hand, Kruttika is known for her roles in TV shows like Mere Angne Mein, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Uttaran and Kumkum.

