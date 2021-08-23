Uttaran fame Mrunal Jain on embracing parenthood soon: I am excited as well as nervous about becoming a father

Bandhani fame actor Mrunal Jain is going to embrace fatherhood very soon. The actor is married to Sweetie Jain. The baby is due in January 2022. He recently shared his excitement about being a father in an interview.

In an interview with SpotboyE, he said, “Our baby is due in January-end. I will wait for my child’s arrival to celebrate my birthday. I am excited as well as nervous about becoming a father. Everything will soon change. My world will revolve around my little one and I am sure my baby will have me wrapped around its little finger.”

He said that he has been making preparations for the new role since he got the news about his wife’s pregnancy. He shared that he has learned to strike a balance between his personal and professional life. He said, “Now, I am just waiting for the arrival of our bundle of joy.”

The actor got married to Sweetie in 2013 and it was an arranged marriage. Mrunal shared that it was a mutual decision to know each other better before starting a family together. He told TOI, “I feel it’s important to know each other well and that’s why we gave ourselves time before we became parents, as we knew that our focus would be completely on him/her.”

On the work front, Mrunal was last seen in the TV show, Nagarjuna — Ek Yoddha, which ended in 2017. He says, “I am waiting for the release of Sooryavanshi (the -starrer) and going to start shooting for a web show soon. In between, I did a couple of music videos, too. The kind of TV shows that I was being offered didn’t excite me, so I didn’t take anything up.”

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in the show Nagarjuna — Ek Yoddha and will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming movie Sooryavanshi. He said, “I am waiting for the release of Sooryavanshi (the starrer) and going to start shooting for a web show soon. In between, I did a couple of music videos, too. The kind of TV shows that I was being offered didn’t excite me, so I didn’t take anything up.”

Also read-Mrunal Jain is thrilled about Sab Kushal Mangal and Sooryavanshi; Deets inside