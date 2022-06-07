Uttaran fame Tina Datta to star in a fictional show? Find out

Television actress Tina Datta gained popularity from the show Uttaran and her role Ichcha is still fresh in the minds of the audience. The actress has come a long way in her career and has been a part of many shows. Though she has been away from the Television screens for quite a while now, the actress has still maintained her social media presence and often shares her glamourous pictures with her fans. She constantly gives her followers a sneak peek into her life and also entertains them by creating fun reels.

As per Telly Chakkar's recent report, Tina is all set to make comeback on the Television screens as she will be soon seen in an upcoming show. According to this report, Tina has been approached for an upcoming fiction show on Colors. It is reported that she has been finalised as the lead for Shakuntalam's next for Colors. As per the sources, Shakantulam which has made shows like Saam Daam Dand Bhed, Shastri Sisters, and others, is in talks with Tina Datta. A source close to the show also tells Telly Chakkar that Tina has already filmed the promo, and it will soon air on the Television screens.

Content Warning: The article contains references to domestic abuse and violence.

However, Tina's official confirmation on this buzz is still awaited. Speaking of Tina, the actress has been vocal about her thoughts and never fails to express her opinion when necessary. Recently, she reacted to the most talked-about trial of Johnny Depp v/s Amber Heard. Reacting to the judgement, Tina Datta stated, "Domestic violence has no gender. And after reading up on the case details, I was totally rooting for Johnny all the way. He was clearly the one being abused in every way - physically, mentally, financially and even psychologically. But I was happy to see that Johnny did not sit and sulk in a corner, but was trying to be as jolly and lively as one can be under these trying circumstances. His zest for life is infectious."

Speaking about Tina's professional career, the actress was seen on Zee5's web show Naxalbari with Rajeev Khandelwal. Tina was also a part of the fictional show Daayan in 2018. The Uttaran actress was also a part of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

