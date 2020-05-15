Uttaran fame Tinaa Dattaa is stuck in Goa due to lockdown since 2 months; Says Can’t wait to return to Mumbai

Tinaa Dattaa,who rose to fame as Iccha from Uttaran is stuck in Goa since the past 2 months due to the Coronavirus lockdown. She recently shared her ordeal of being away from home during these distressful times.

Tinaa Dattaa rose to fame as Iccha in Uttaran opposite . The actress was much loved for her character and is undoubtedly one of the most talented ones we have. However, the beautiful actress is having somewhat a tough time during the lockdown. Why do you ask? Well, she is stuck in Goa, away from home, during these distressful times. Though the actress had traveled to the beach for a relaxing holiday, it turns out her vacay has lost the charm. She has been staying in Goa for the past two months and is now yearning to get back to Mumbai after this stretched getaway.

Talking about the same with Times of India, Tinna revealed that she spends a week every month in Goa with Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble, at their yoga center. However, this time, she has been extended owing to the lockdown. The diva had traveled to Goa on March 13 and just when she was planning to return back home, the countrywide lockdown was announced. Wile Tinaa is trying to make the most of her 'forced holiday' her parents are extremely worried about her

Sharing her parent's concerns, Tinaa said that they wanted her to fly down to Kolkata some days before the lockdown. However, she did not feel right about it as she has a joint family, with elderly people. She said her dadi is 95 and her uncle is 65, so she could not risk their health by traveling back there during the pandemic. Thus she refrained from going back to her hometown. However, she really misses them a lot, and they miss her too, but it's not the right time to take chances.

The actress further added that if she looks at it in a positive way, she is happy that she is quarantined in Goa, in a palatial home. However, panic struck her, when the lockdown was extended. She got worried about the plants at her house in Mumbai as nobody could go and water them. She revealed that she loves her plants and they are her most favourite companions, she even talks to them.

But the actress is safe and sound there, and Aashka has been taking care of her like a great friend. Aashka has been comforting and motivating her throughout. She also makes pancakes for Tinaa and gets her favourite munches when she goes out to buy essentials.'

Credits :Times of India

