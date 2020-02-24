Vahbiz Dorabjee EXCLUSIVE: I truly want to salute each and every housewife in our country

Vahbiz Dorabjee says, "Through the course of playing the role of a dedicated housewife on the show, my role really shed light on the challenges of actually being a housewife which are definitely not easy. While people tend to always maintain that housewives have a very easy way of life, I beg to differ."

Actress Vahbiz Dorabjee is all set to make a fiery comeback into the fiction space with her digital debut this time. The actress will be starring in a pivotal role in the upcoming web series, which is looking very promising and intriguing with 5 stories to tell. Going to be seen in a very different avatar this time, Vahbiz will be playing a simple and sweet housewife who is truly dedicated to her husband and child in the initial part of the series. After which her role will take a small and interesting turn midway through the show, which is surely going to leave the viewers very intrigued about how the story will eventually end.

While playing the role of a housewife was something new and different for Vahbiz this time, she also got a chance to through her role show to people how the life of a housewife is definitely not an easy one and one which should, in fact, be given a true salute to. Speaking about what she personally took back as learning from her character, she shares, "Through the course of playing the role of a dedicated housewife on the show, my role really shed light on the challenges of actually being a housewife which are definitely not easy. While people tend to always maintain that housewives have a very easy way of life, I beg to differ as I honestly feel that being a housewife is not easy at all."

She added, "From taking care of the home, family, husband, children and their own needs and time, housewives infact can do a lot more than what we working people do on a daily basis, and in a very respectful and commendable manner! So I am very happy that I got to portray this particular housewife role through which I could showcase to the world how much these wonder women actually do! And I truly want to salute each and every housewife in our country today who do they what they do for the love of their family."

Credits :Pinkvilla

