Vahbiz Dorabjee slams YouTube channel over fake edits of her ‘weight gain’: What a shameful act

Actress Vahbiz Dorabjee has been a popular face on television for years. In her career she has appeared in several shows and earned a huge fan following as well. Vahbiz recently attended the birthday party of friend and astrologer Munisha Khatwani, and her pictures from the party were going viral on social media. A YouTube channel distorted these pictures and posted them with the caption ‘shocking weight gain’. Vahbiz did not take this well and has reacted to the same on her Instagram space.

Vahbiz Dorabjee took to the photo-sharing-application and shared a screenshot of the YouTube video that featured her morphed images. She also put up the actual picture from the party for comparison. Expressing her disappointment, she wrote, “This is the reason a certain section of the media are losing respect in our eyes. Last night I was at a birthday party and this is what a certain portal has done with my media bytes. The above pic has been clearly edited just to get a certain amount of views.” Vahbiz further adds that the act by the YouTube Channel is shameful.

She also urged her fellow-artists to be vocal about such matters. “Not gonna take this lying down. Defaming and Body shaming someone for views and likes will not be tolerated. I urge all the artists to put a stop to this shallow so called journalism and be vocal about it. Enough is enough.” She then went on to shame the media portal.

Take a look:

Vahbiz is known for her stints in popular TV shows like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Saraswatichandra, and Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant.

