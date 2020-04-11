Vahbiz Dorabjee's grandmother joins her to explain the importance of the lockdown; VIDEO

Vahbiz Dorabjee wrote, "My grandmother has seen the partition as well as World War 2 and while we usually hear these stories from her as a family, I thought why not extend it to my digital family."

Actress and influencer Vahbiz Dorabjee has through a lovely video with her 88-year-old grandmother, explained the utmost importance of the current lockdown scenario. The actress has in this must-watch video, brought out her grandmother's side of the story from back in the days of the British rule when people had no choice but to be indoors. The video seems to be fun and well, it has played out pretty decently if we come to look at it.

In the hope that the youth of today who are ever so restless and finding it tough to bear with home quarantine, understand that staying indoors right now is for everybody's own betterment, Vahbiz has, through her grandmother's experiences strived to bring out the message that even in times like these, there can be patience, containment, and hope for a better and brighter future. She wrote, " My grandmother has seen the partition as well as World War 2 and while we usually hear these stories from her as a family, I thought why not extend it to my digital family. Here she is talking about how the lockdowns used to be in those days, and I must say I feel blessed to have all that we do."

Check out the video right here:

She also wrote, "A world without television, games, internet, and such luxuries is unimaginable for us! But while we are all complaining about how difficult life is being locked indoors during these COVID-19 times, there have been challenging days mankind has seen."

