Vaidika Senjaliya is all set to star alongside Sehbaz Azim and Reem Shaikh in ‘Tujhse hai Raabta’

Vaidika has bagged one of the leading parts in the popular show ‘Tujhse hai Raabta’. She will portray the character of Uttara, which is central to the storyline.

Vaidika Senjaliya has all the reasons to celebrate as she has bagged one of the central characters in ‘Tujhse hai Raabta’. Vaidika will be portraying a character called Uttran, which is one of the antagonists of the show. In a recent chat with Times of India, Vaidika spoke about the gratefulness she feels from getting cast in such an important character belonging to a mighty popular show. Vaidika will join the cast and crew for the COVID-safe shoot in Gujarat. She mentioned that the reason why she was able to bag the role of constant persistence, a never-giving-up attitude towards opportunities, and staying positive even in such dire times.

Vaidika mentioned that the pandemic, though a cruel time for many, gave her space and time to reflect on life from all corners. Vaidika has been pretty active during the lockdown having to do productive things like auditioning, keeping herself fit with the workout, and constantly interacting with fans. Times were initially tough for her considering her major role in the show ‘Bhakarwadi’ was withdrawn due to COVID but she went ahead with the thought process to ‘never lose hope’. "I focused all my energy on bagging the next project. God-willingly, it happened," said Vaidika.

Further in the conversation, Vaidika was asked about shooting during the pandemic and what would be the new COVID protocols on set. She said, “Our production house is extremely considerate and everyone ensures that we are 100 percent safe." Vaidika further spoke about how the cast and crew are also enjoying the rare instance of being able to film outdoor as the shows are mostly shot on the set.

