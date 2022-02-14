Valentine’s Day 2022: Karishma Tanna, Rupali Ganguly, Neil Bhatt & others get all mushy, share posts
Karishma Tanna shared a series of pictures on her Instagram and wrote, “Mine. Happy valentines Day baby @varun_bangera. #love #everydayvalentine.” Rupali Ganguly also shared picture with her husband and called ‘My forever Valentine’. Kavya aka Madalsa Sharma wished, “Happy Valentines Day! May we all be blessed with love that only grows fonder and stronger each coming day!!” Neil Bhatt penned, “Happy Valentine’s Day my ball of energy!! @aisharma812. Stay happy and keep laughing.” Aishwarya Bhatt also shared pictures on this day.
Karan Kundrra also shared a reels video and wrote, “When I count my blessings, I count you twice Laddoo. Happy Valentines Day to the girl that makes my heart the happiest it's ever been @tejasswiprakash.”
Take a look at the wishes here:
Mouni Roy wished, “Err’yday is sooooo freaking fun with you ..Happy love day baby.” Shamita Shetty shared a video and wrote, “Well…. In time… my Valentine. @raqeshbapat .. you are my favourite feeling. Happy Valentine’s Day to my insta family.”
Also Read: Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar share mushy posts for each on Valentine’s Day