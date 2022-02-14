Valentine’s Day 2022: Karishma Tanna, Rupali Ganguly, Neil Bhatt & others get all mushy, share posts

Today, everyone is celebrating Valentine's Day and social media is flooded with romantic pictures and loved-up notes. The market is also geared for Valentine’s Day. Flowers, chocolates, dinner or lunch, everyone is trying to make this day special for their partners. Well, even our celebrities are also not behind. Right from Bollywood to television celebrities, on Monday, penned heartfelt notes for their partners. Newlywed Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy, Shamita Shetty, and others took to their social handle and shared photos.

Karishma Tanna shared a series of pictures on her Instagram and wrote, “Mine. Happy valentines Day baby @varun_bangera. #love #everydayvalentine.” Rupali Ganguly also shared picture with her husband and called ‘My forever Valentine’. Kavya aka Madalsa Sharma wished, “Happy Valentines Day! May we all be blessed with love that only grows fonder and stronger each coming day!!” Neil Bhatt penned, “Happy Valentine’s Day my ball of energy!! @aisharma812. Stay happy and keep laughing.” Aishwarya Bhatt also shared pictures on this day.

Karan Kundrra also shared a reels video and wrote, “When I count my blessings, I count you twice Laddoo. Happy Valentines Day to the girl that makes my heart the happiest it's ever been @tejasswiprakash.”

Mouni Roy wished, “Err’yday is sooooo freaking fun with you ..Happy love day baby.” Shamita Shetty shared a video and wrote, “Well…. In time… my Valentine. @raqeshbapat .. you are my favourite feeling. Happy Valentine’s Day to my insta family.”