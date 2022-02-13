Valentine’s Day EXCLUSIVE: Ieshaan Sehgaal, Miesha Iyer open up on comparison with Karan & Tejasswi

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and it won’t be wrong to say that love is in the air. Speaking of love, it reminds us that the popular reality show Bigg Boss 15 might have ended but the relationships which started inside the house are going strong in the outside world too, be of love or friendship. The show also reminds us of Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer, who met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love during their stint there too, and was the FIRST couple of the season. They are a gorgeous and popular couple and by looking at their journey, there is no denying that. However, Ieshaan and Miesha had to constantly face questions about falling in love and coming into a relationship in the initial weeks of the show. On Sunday, Ieshaan and Miesha spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla and opened up on the comparison to Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash - another duo whose romance started on BB 15.

Ieshaan said, “It was upsetting from the show’s side because people did not judge TejRan but they did judge us. But there was a point where people called even TejRan fake, I should not say this but it happened and they like Mieshaan better. I am not comparing but people did say that when Ieshaan and Miesha became a couple, others called them fake but when Tejasswi and Karan started going out, they were not called as fake. How is that possible?”

Miesha added that it also matters how you project a relationship. Ieshaan agreed with it and said, “If I am kissing on her hand and the background music is ‘Bheege Honth Tere’ then people will look at it that way and even if you are kissing on cheeks or the forehead and the background music is cute, then it will come out very sweet. So, projection does matter. They would have projected us better."

ALSO READ: Ieshaan Sehgaal busts myth about gym men being stiff: They can dance as flexibly as choreographers