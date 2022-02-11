Valentine’s Special: Bharti Singh gets emotional on watching her love story with Haarsh Limbachiyaa

One of the performances during the Valentine’s Day special episode on Hunarbaaz left Bharti Singh in tears as a dance crew beautifully recreated her love story with Haarsh Limbachiyaa. On Thursday, the Colors TV shared a promo on Instagram which showed Bharti getting surprised at first and then breaking down during the act. Actress Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar gave Bharti a hug. Even Haarsh also got teary-eyed during the emotional performance.

In the upcoming Valentine’s Day special episode, the members of Feel Crew will narrate the love story of Haarsh and Bharti. For those unaware, Bharti met Haarsh when she was a contestant on Comedy Circus, while he was one of the writers. Their love story is no less than a film. The two friends fell in love gradually and started dating in 2011. The recent promo shared by the Colors TV has left fans emotional. Apart from them, Ankita Lokhande also commented on the Instagram post, “So beautiful, god bless you both guys.” Even Bharti thanked them in the comments section. She wrote, “thankyou @colorstv thankyou @punitjpathakofficial love you guys.” Comedian-actor Siddharth Nigam added, “bestttt.”

Click HERE to see.

Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot in Goa on December 3, 2017. They are currently expecting their first child. The couple is gearing up to welcome their baby in April. Earlier in an interview, Bharti had shared her husband’s reaction to her pregnancy and said, “He is very excited about the new phase. I am experiencing severe mood swings and morning sickness, but Haarsh has been pampering and taking extra care of me through it all. It’s a beautiful and challenging phase.”