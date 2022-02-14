On Valentine's Day, here's to Raqesh Bapat and his fairy tale romance with Shamita Shetty; Video

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's love story is no less than a fairytale. Bigg Boss house played cupid in their relationship and love bloomed between them in Bigg Boss OTT house. The couple expressed feeling for one another in the house. Their cute love story was loved by the audience and fans gave them the nickname #Shara. This year the couple is celebrating their first Valentine’s day together as they are seen enjoying a romantic cruise.

In the video shared by Raqesh Bapat, he and Shamita Shetty are seen sitting next to one another and lost in each other’s eyes. Raqesh has sported a casual denim look and Shamita Shetty looks refreshing in a beautiful white dress. Raqesh has shared a heartfelt caption as he wrote, “Once in a while, right in the middle of an ordinary life, love gives us a fairy tale." @shamitashetty_official happy valentine's day #love #ShaRa”

See post here-

In this post, Raqesh Bapat ex-wide Ridhi Dogra commented, “Be blessed you both!” Numerous fans of the couple also posted comments like, ‘Match made in heaven!’, ‘I'm crying, ‘They are love #shara’, ‘Very beautiful both are’, ‘OMG BLESS YOU TWOOO’, ‘Haaye...kisi ki nazar na lage aap dono ko’, etc. Numerous others dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Raqesh had earlier shared a love-filled pic with his ladylove, which was clicked post the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale. In the pic, Shamita looked stunning in her yellow outfit as she held Raqesh close to her who looped dapper in his royal blue shirt with a grey blazer. In the caption, Raqesh wrote how he is proud of Shamita’s journey on Bigg Boss 15. He wrote, “Learning, Un learning and learning again is a circle of our existence where Victory is subjective but Growth is certain. You experienced, you learnt, you evolved and you won almost everyone's heart. I am so proud of you @shamitashetty_official. #ShaRa”.



