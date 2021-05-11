Vandana Sajnani says she has friendly bond with Rajesh Khattar's ex wife Neliima; Ishaan is in touch with them

In a recent interview, Vandana Sajnani Khattar poured her heart out and opened up on her bond with husband Rajesh Khattar's ex wife Neelima Azeem and her son Ishaan Khattar. Here’s what she said.

Actress Vandana Sajnani Khattar often makes headlines for making some candid confessions. Be it her professional life or personal, Vandana has never shied away from speaking her heart out. Now, in a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, the senior actress has poured out her heart and talked about her bond with husband Rajesh Khattar's ex-family. She revealed that she shared a friendly bond with Rajesh’s former wife Neliima Azeem. Vandana also mentioned that Neliima’s son Ishaan Khattar is in touch with her and Rajesh.

While divulging the details about the same, Vandana told Bollywood Bubble that Ishaan had come home when Rajesh and her son, Yuvaan, was born in 2019. She also revealed that Ishaan and Yuvaan share a brotherly bond. She was quoted as saying, “When Yuvaan was born, Ishaan came home, he was very tiny of course, so there was no interaction as such. So, Ishaan was playing with him and all of that, then they had a couple of video calls and stuff.”

The 'Kya Kasoor Hai Amla Ka' star further revealed that because of the lockdown, they all haven't been able to meet as much as they'd like to.

“Neelima has come home even after that, she has seen Yuvaan in a little more grown stage. However, then the lockdown happened, Ishaan was off to Goa for some time, and we were also home-bound. But, Ishaan has been very much in touch, all of us actually,” Vandana concluded.

Further, the popular actress also revealed that she had to convince Rajesh to get married to her because he 'never wanted to marry again post his separation from Neelima.

For the unversed, Vandana and Rajesh, who got married in 2008, welcomed their first child in 2019 post 11 years of their marriage.

The Beyhadh actor and Neelima had parted ways back in 2001.

