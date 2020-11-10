Varun Badola pens a heartwarming note as he traces Ambar's journey on 'last day shoot' for Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan starring Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola is all set to go off-air soon. Varun recently shared pictures from his last day shoot for the show and penned an emotional post to bid goodbye.

Every story comes to an end. While some bid goodbye soon, others take their own sweet time. But, the truth is, everything has an end however hurtful it may be. Now, another show is all set to go off-air and leave viewers disheartened. We're talking about Sony TV's Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Yes, the show starring Shweta Tiwari (Guneet) and Varun Badola (Ambar) in the lead roles will soon bid adieu to viewers.

Recently, Varun shot for his ending sequence for the show and gave a glimpse of his 'last day shoot' for Mere Dad Ki Dulhan on social media. The seasoned actor penned an emotional note as he bid goodbye to the show forever. He shared a picture with his onscreen daughter Anjali Tatari as he traced his journey on the show, how he molded himself for the character, formed a bond with his co-stars, and more. In his moving post, Varun explained how he 'gave it his all' for playing Ambar Sharma onscreen, 'I used all my craft to give Ambar Sharma a believable body,' said Varun. He also lauded Anjali for setting a benchmark and playing her role truthfully.

The talented actor also revealed that he and Anjali took time to settle down in their characters, but they did it eventually. 'It took us a few days to become Ambar Sharma and Nia Sharma. But once we achieved that, our journey towards Dada and his Sabse Khoobsoorat Wala Bachchu was a natural progression and the only logical conclusion,' expressed Varun.

Take a look at Varun's moving post on MDKD's last day shoot:

Meanwhile, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan began its journey on Television in 2019. The show's progressive story touched many hearts and was lauded by viewers. Are you going to miss the show and Shweta-Varun's chemistry? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

