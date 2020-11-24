Varun Badola pens a heartwarming note post his father’s demise: The Man, The Legend has called it a day

Varun Badola, who was last seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, shared his father’s throwback picture along with a caption that will leave you teary eyed.

Varun Badola’s father Vishwa Mohan Badola breathed his last on November 23 due to age related issues. To note, VM Badola’s demise came as a big shock for the showbiz industry and he has left behind a legacy of work which will be cherished forever. While it is a heartbreaking moment for Varun and his family, he penned a heartfelt tribute for his father on social media. The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor shared an old pic of his father on Instagram.

In the caption, Varun called his father a legend and recalled how is father made learning a way of life for him. He even stated that his father takes the onus of his good acting, writing and singing skills. “A lot of people crib about the fact that their kids do not listen to them. Many forget that kids are always watching them. My father never sat me down to teach me anything. He made learning a way of life for me. He set an example so exemplary that I had no choice but... follow. If you think that I am a good actor, blame him. If I write, he has to take the onus. If I sing... well if I had just about 1/10th of his singing talent, I would have become a singer. I left Delhi and came to Mumbai because his name was too big in that city to counter. I protested that people judge me, they unduly favour me because I am your son. He promptly told me to go and find my own identity some place else if I thought his name was a hinderance. He told me to always operate out of my comfort zone,” he added.

Varun further called VM Badola an actor par excellence and mentioned that his legacy will stay on forever. He added, “He made me a MAN. Not many know that he was a journalist by profession. A master on South East Asian affairs. Travelled the world twice over. He did more than 400 hundred plays for AIR. He was an actor par excellence. When he sang, time stopped. Make no mistake, THIS MAN WAS A LEGEND. But for me, he was my father. A father who was always watching and always listening. So, ladies and gentlemen The Man, The Legend, The Phenomenon has called it a day. But his legacy will stay on forever in various forms.”

Take a look at Varun’s IG post for his late father:

On the work front, Varun Badola was last seen in Sony TV’s Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and his chemistry with co-star Shweta Tiwari won million of hearts.

