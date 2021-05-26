Varun Badola shares a rare throwback PIC with ‘old friend’ Sakshi Tanwar from London: She is a star

Mere Dad ki Dulhan star Varun Badola shared a vintage pick with an old friend Sakshi Tanwar. Says she is a big star but has not found a reason to be on Instagram.

Varun Badola and Sakshi Tanwar have been friends for over a decade now having to co-star together in a show called ‘Ajeeb - The Other Side’ which started to air in 2008. Recently Varun took a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback with Sakshi where both of them are sitting somewhere in London in a pre-HD-mobile-camera era. Both Sakshi and Varun trendily dressed for the era are posing with gorgeous smiles. The image has a vintage touch to it and a candidness of youth for the stars. Varun has seemingly fond memories of their trip together and called Sakshi ‘my old and a very very dear friend’.

In the lovely and nostalgic caption, Varun reminisced about the friendship he shares with Sakshi and acknowledged the stardom she enjoys but still prefers not to be on the social media platform. The caption read, “My old and a very very dear friend #sakshitanvar. The best part is that she is a star, and a big one. But she has not found a reason to be on Instagram. Here we are on our trip to London together. #throwback." Sakshi, who has starred alongside in one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema ‘Dangal’ yet has not found a reason to join Instagram, which seems to be the new world order of the existing era.

Sakshi started her career with one of the longest-running properties on television called ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’ and shot to fame instantly with a large section of the country. She continued her glorious run at the television with Ram Kapoor starrer ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’. 2016 marked her cinema debut playing the mother of four girls alongside Aamir Khan in Dangal.

