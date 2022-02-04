Varun Bangera dances for wife-to-be Karishma Tanna, BFF Terence grooves to Oo Antava at Mehendi; WATCH
In the video, he can be seen performing like a pro and even bride-to-be Karishma is also enjoying it. She was seen dancing while sitting and encouraging her partner. Terence also gave a special performance on the popular song Oo Antava from the film Pushpa. Clad in beige colour kurta, he gave a stellar performance with his boy squad. The video is captioned as ‘Var is here to get his Kar. Groom-to-be @varun_bangera's special performance his ladylove.”
Earlier in the day, the couple had come out and posed for the shutterbugs. They were looking adorable as Karishma also flaunted her Mehendi.
Watch the dances here:
Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are getting married on February 5. As reported the wedding will take place in two style—Gujarati and Maharashtrian style. The actress is a popular name in the Hindi television industry. She is best known for her roles in TV shows such as Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, among others.
