Varun Bangera dances for wife-to-be Karishma Tanna, BFF Terence grooves to Oo Antava at Mehendi; WATCH

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are fully enjoying their pre-wedding festivities. The couple’s Mehendi ceremony is going on and the videos, pictures are also trending. For the Mehendi function, the actress ditched the green and opted for a yellow lehenga. She was looking gorgeous and the groom also wore red colour ethnic attire. Well, now the video of the groom’s surprise performance for the actress has been winning hearts on the internet. He performed on the song ‘Ghungroo’ from the film War.

In the video, he can be seen performing like a pro and even bride-to-be Karishma is also enjoying it. She was seen dancing while sitting and encouraging her partner. Terence also gave a special performance on the popular song Oo Antava from the film Pushpa. Clad in beige colour kurta, he gave a stellar performance with his boy squad. The video is captioned as ‘Var is here to get his Kar. Groom-to-be @varun_bangera's special performance his ladylove.”

Earlier in the day, the couple had come out and posed for the shutterbugs. They were looking adorable as Karishma also flaunted her Mehendi.