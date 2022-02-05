Varun Bangera looking for his name in Karishma Tanna’s Mehendi is the cutest thing you'll see today; WATCH

Wedding fever is on! After Mouni Roy's dreamy wedding, another star is in line to get married. Popular TV actress Karishma Tanna is set to tie the knot with businessman Varun Bangera on February 5 and the pre-wedding festivities have already begun. On February 03, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress twinned with Varun in white attires on their Haldi ceremony. Yesterday, Karishma shared some glimpses on her Instagram handle from her Mehendi ceremony. For the function, she opted for a yellow lehenga and accessorized it with traditional jewellery. While Karishma caught everyone’s attention, the groom-to-be looked no less than a king in traditional red kurta pajama.

While fans were still gushing over the pictures from the ceremony, we have got our hands over a super cute video and we are sure it will melt your hearts. In a video shared by Jyoti Chheda (mehendi artist), the groom-to-be Varun can be seen looking for his name in Karishma’s Mehendi, and not only this, he even helps her dry the henna with a hairdryer. Isn’t it adorable?

Karishma and Varun made headlines after the couple got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony last year in November. Karishma had posted a picture with Varun and wrote, “Thanku 2021. Excited for #2022. Happy New Year to you all.”

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively shared the details of the actress' wedding festivities. A source known to the development told "They have planned all their functions keeping the Covid protocols in mind.” The couple has been dating for a while now, and their wedding is scheduled for tomorrow evening at a five-star hotel in Mumbai.

