Varun Sood finds THIS contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as one of the strongest people he has ever met

Varun Sood is enjoying his time in Cape Town for KKK 11 and shares the contestant he likes the most.

The actor Varun Sood is truly the king of reality shows as he has featured in multiple reality shows till now. At present he is one of the prominent contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK) 11. The actor rose to fame with the popular youth show MTV Roadies, after which he was a part of the show MTV Splitsvilla Season 9 and numerous other shows including Troll Police, Campus Diaries and Ace of Space. The actor is at present in Cape Town for KKK 11 where he will be performing stunts and other activities on the show. Apart from the shoot, he enjoys the time with other contestants of the show.

The actor recently shared that he finds the contestant Anushka Sen the best on the show. Among all the contestants of the show, Anushka is the youngest among them. But her lively nature has grabbed everyone’s attention, including the contestants of the show. The actress seems to be having a great time on the show and she often posts pictures and videos with Rahul Vaidya, and others. The actress has recently shared an adorable picture in which Varun Sood, Vishal Singh, and she are standing. She wrote in the caption, “Three Musketeers aye aye ! my two brosss @varunsood12 @vishalsingh713”.

See post:

On the post, Varun Sood dropped a comment saying why she is special for him, “One of the Strongest person I’ve met! Also you understand jokes so it makes you more likeable:P”.

Varun Sood had been preparing rigorously before leaving for the show. In an interview, his girlfriend Divya Agarwal shared with ETimes TV, he practiced rope climbing on the terrace, did weight lifting, got his nose and mouth guard ready. He had also prepared for the underwater tasks with a bucket of water and he also timed all his activities. She added that he had worked very hard and went out of his way to practice.

Other contestants on the show are Arjun Bijlani, Mahekk Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Shweta Tiwari.

Also read- Varun Sood on not participating in Bigg Boss with Divya Agarawal: 'There is lot of mental pressure

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×