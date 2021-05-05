Varun Sood on not participating in Bigg Boss with Divya Agarawal: 'There is lot of mental pressure'

Varun Sood feels it will be very difficult to survive in Bigg Boss house and shares the reason for not participating with Divya Agarawal as a couple.

Roadies fame actor Varun Sood is among the top contestants of the upcoming stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He will be leaving for the show on May 6 for Cape Town. The actor has been part of other reality shows also like Splitsvilla and MTV Ace of Space. Although he has been part of numerous reality shows, the actor has always refrained from taking part in the biggest reality show Bigg Boss. The actor recently shared his views on the show and about him being offered it numerous times with girlfriend Divya Agarwal.

In an exclusive interview with ETimes TV, he shared that they have been offered the show three times, but he has refused the offer every time. He said that he is not keen on doing the show due to which he turned down the show. He said that it is a difficult show, he added that at present he is in a lockdown situation and it is already very difficult for him to cope up with the situation. Hence, he feels going inside the BB house and having no outside contact will be very difficult for him. Therefore, he will never be able to do the show.

On being asked why they cannot do the show as a couple, he said that Divya and he have been offered the show together and individually many times. He added that they will not be able to do the show together also. He said that they will have to stay in the Bigg Boss house for almost six months and meet different characters on the show. He added that there will be moments when they will not get along; it can get very messy. He added that living inside the house with other people who don’t get along with you can make living in the house difficult, thus he does not want to be part of the show. He feels he will experience a lot of mental pressure.

