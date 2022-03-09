Varun Sood’s father reacts to his son's break up with Divya Agarwal: ‘It's life, no negativity for her’

Divya Agarwal’s fans were left in shock after she announced her separation from Varun Sood on Monday. Divya took to Instagram and issued an official statement. She wrote, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining ?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay ! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!”

She further added, “No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision.” Just within hours of Divya’s announcement, Varun shared a photo saying, “Always and forever.” To which, a social media user wrote, “Naam bata do. Konsi wali ke saath?” Varun was quick to reply, “Divya Ke Saath.” His father Vineet Sood also commented on the post and said, “Respect Divyas Decision. Both of you loved each other. U still do. It's life. I have no negativity for her. She was and will continue to have my un filtered affection and care. Cherish your times in togetherness and wish her luck and God Speed in life. Mom and I do. Rock on.”

Take a look:

After the announcement, some of the fans even raised questions about Varun's character, to which Divya strongly reacted. Taking to Twitter, she put out a statement and said, "Dare any one say anything about Varun's character.. not every separation happens because of character! He is an honest man! It's my decision to be alone no one has the right to speak anything rubbish! It takes a lot of strength to take decisions like these in life ! Respect.”

