Varun Sood shares FIRST PIC from his home after break-up with Divya Agarwal

Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal have been trending after the actress announced the separation on Sunday. She had shared a long post on her Instagram handle. The fans were left in shock after the announcement. Since then Varun has not been much active on social media. He has even not reacted to the matter. But today he has shared two set pictures on his Instagram stories. He is going back to his home town New Delhi. To note, the couple were dating for a long time.

He took to his Instagram stories and shared a photo of his packed luggage and wrote, 'Ghar ja raha hun and another picture is from his home balcony. Divya's note on Instagram read, "Life is such a circus! Try to keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when self love starts declining ?? No, I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe and live for myself...that’s okay!"

Fans slammed Varun for having an affair with Madhurima Roy and leaving Divya. But the actress clarified that Varun has been honest in his relationship with her.

Take a look at the photos here:

Divya was last seen in the digital version of Bigg Boss OTT and was also declared the winner. And Varun was last seen in Khatron Ke Khildai 11. Both met in the show Ace of Space and Varun had proposed to Divya in the reality show.

