Varun Sood tests positive for COVID 19, goes under home quarantine

There has been a steep rise in the cases of Omicron in India. Many restrictions have been imposed in the states to curb the further spread of the virus. Recently, several actors have been tested positive for COVID including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mrunal Thakur, and many more. Even in television industry, actors are reported to be infected by the virus. And now, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Varun Sood has also tested positive for Covid-19. He took to social media to share a note.

The actor writes, “After 1011 days I’ve been tested positive for Covid-19. If anyone has come in contact with me get yourself tested. I have isolated myself in my room. Stay safe.” His girlfriend Divya Agarwal, who is also the winner of Bigg Boss OTT, also shared a note saying she’s doing fine. ETimes mentioned that Varun was in Delhi for a project and had isolated himself upon returning. As results came positive, he has quarantined himself also. Well-wishers have wished the actor a speedy recovery.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in the adventure-based reality show. He is known for participating in MTV India's Roadies X2, Splitsvilla 9, and Ace Of Space 1.

Take a look at the post here:

Recently, Nakuul Mehta and his wife, son, Ekta Kapoor also tested positive for COVID-19. The Omicron tally in the country has reached 2,630, with Maharashtra (797) topping the count, followed by Delhi (465), Rajasthan (236), and Kerala (234). On Wednesday, the Centre confirmed the first Omicron-related death in the country.

Also Read: Nakuul Mehta reveals COVID positive son Sufi had to be admitted to hospital for a week