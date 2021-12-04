Varun Sood wishes girlfriend Divya Agarwal a very happy birthday as he says ‘This day will always be special’

TV actress and Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal rings on her birthday on 4th December. The actress is a reality TV star and she has been part of numerous shows. Divya has been dating actor Varun Sood for a long time and they are quite vocal about their relationship. The couple is presently enjoying the wedding ceremonies of Varun’s sister Akshita. Varun has shared a beautiful picture of them grooving together as he wished her on her birthday.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Varun Sood had shared few pictures of the couple dancing together as they had a gala time at the pre-wedding functions of his sister. In the pictures, both of them are seen dressed elegantly and look magnificent. Along with Divya’s birthday, he also shared that it is a special day as they had completed 3 years of togetherness. He shared in the caption, “Happy birthday baby! This day will always be special! #3”.

See post here-

Numerous of their friends and fans commented on the post. Ridhima Pandit wrote, “Lovers”, model Riya Subodh commented, “Cutie”.

Roadies star Rannvijay Singha also shared a post to send her birthday wishes. He shared, “Happy birthday @divyaagarwal_official ,wish you a very happy,successful and healthy year!”

See post here-

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood are in a live-in relationship for the past few years. They love to travel together and often share adorable pictures of themselves on social media. In an interview with Bollywood Life, Divya Agarwal had shared her views on getting married to her beau, Varun Sood, and had added that it would happen soon. Talking about the same, she had explained that they are fully focused on their respective professional journeys and aren't running away from the prospect of marrying each other.



Also read-EXCLUSIVE: Divya Agarwal opens up on marriage plans with beau Varun Sood; Read Deets