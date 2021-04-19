Vatsal Sheth confirms testing positive for COVID 19; Urges people to stay home and safe amid pandemic

Vatsal Sheth, who was last seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, has revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus and that he is taking all the necessary precautions.

The second wave of coronavirus has turned out to be fatal and has been taking a massive toll on India’s health infrastructure. The cases are increasing rapidly and there doesn’t seem to be an end to it. Not just commoners but several celebs have also been struggling with this deadly virus. And while several celebrities have been battling COVID 19 of late, another celebs has joined the list. We are talking about Vatsal Sheth who recently confirmed the news on social media.

The actor shared a monochromatic picture of himself on Instagram wherein he was posing with a gloomy expression. In the caption, Vatsal wrote that while he has tested positive for COVID 19, he is following all the necessary protocols. Besides, he expressed his gratitude towards his fans for their love and support and urged everyone to stay indoors during the pandemic. “Hogaye hum bhi COVID-19 +VE. I am following all the safety protocols under the right advice. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay home & stay safe,” he added.

Take a look at Vatsal Seth’s post about testing COVID 19 positive:

Earlier, celebs like Rupali Ganguly, producer Raj Shahi, Paridhi Sharma, Shrenu Parikh etc had also tested positive for COVID 19. Rupali, who is currently seen in Anupamaa, had shared the news of her coronavirus diagnosis on social media and wrote, “MA Corona Devi. Tu hai ki nahiiiii (mild to asymptomatic) Ye kya hua kaise hua kab hua. Jab hua tab hua .... chhodo ye na pooch. This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be.”

