Veteran actor Dharmendra to appear on reality show India’s Got Talent this weekend; SEE PICS

This weekend, get ready for a special ‘Yaadon ki Baarat’ episode on a talent reality show, India’s Got Talent. Celebrated and veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra will be gracing the show. The top 14 contestants will pay tribute to the veteran actor by performing on his most loved and famous iconic songs. The contestants will also talk about how their parents are big fans of the actor and how it’s an honour to perform in front of him. During a heartfelt moment, judges Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Badshah will be seen getting teary-eyed as contestant Rishabh Chaturvedi croons to ‘Aaj Mausam Bada Baeiman Hai’ from the 1973 classic ‘Loafer’.

Not only this, Dharamendra and Kirron Kher will also be seen recreating the famous scene from the 1975 blockbuster film Sholay where Dharamendra aka Veeru teaches Kirron Kher as Basanti to aim. The show will also pay homage to the late singer, composer, and ‘King of Disco,’ late Bappi Lahiri. The makers have also released the promo video which is captioned as "#DemolitionCrew ne apni acrobatic act se lagaayi humare manch par aag! Dekhiye aise hi kayi saare thrilling acts #IndiasGotTalent Season 9 ke Dharmendra ji special episode mein, iss Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par!”

Take a look at the pictures here:

The new season of India's Got Talent started on January 15. The judges of the show are Manoj Muntashir, Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, and Kirron Kher. The host this time is Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani.

