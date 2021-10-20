Actor Hemant Pandey to enter the show Mere Sai Shraddha Aur Saburi

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Mere Sai-Shraddha aur Saburi has been winning its audience with heart-rendering stories of social justice. In the upcoming episodes of the show, the narrative will throw light upon the horrendous practice of ‘child labour’ with veteran actor Hemant Pandey at the forefront essaying the role of a character named Prasad.

The track will focus upon the plight of children and parents entrapped in bonded labour. Hemant Pandey will essay the role of Prasad and will come to Shirdi to open a candy and chocolate-producing factory.

The task at hand needs cheap labour and so with the help of Kulkarni, who has always plotted revenge on Sai Baba and the town residents, children are cajoled into working at the factory. While the townsmen are happy at this opportunity of employment, Sai Baba warns them against this but to no avail. This leads the people and especially the children to unknowingly axe their foot, in greed for monetary pleasures.

Talking about the same Hemant Pandey said, “Child labour is a disease that has plagued societies for decades. The upcoming narrative that the show will take is to define the term, “all that glitters is not gold” and it is quite a brilliant narrative. People should remember that just because the societal evil of child labour is not so popularly shown in mainstream media it has lost its relevance. On the contrary, the plague has now grown stronger in ignorance, and we should help eradicate it. My character Prasad is the one who is the root of the chaos that is set to ensure in Shirdi. The character has been profoundly sketched to impress upon people how alluring fake promises can be. I hope I give justice to Prasad and to ‘Mere Sai’ who has written a wonderful story that needs to be amplified in the Indian society today.”

Watch how Sai Baba helps in opening the eyes of the citizens of Shirdi to the degeneracy of human values.

