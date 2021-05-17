Veteran actor KD Chandran passes away; Daughter Sudhaa Chandran says 'Goodbye Appa till we meet again'

KD Chandran has passed away after suffering a heart attack. His daughter Sudhaa Chandran shared a picture remembering her late father.

In an unfortunate incident, veteran actor KD Chandran passed away on Sunday morning. The actor was admitted to Criti Care Hospital in Mumbai due to kidney-related ailments. He died due to a heart attack. His daughter, actress-dancer Sudhaa Chandran had confirmed the news. Earlier, during an interview, she had informed that her father was not keeping well for some time. The veteran actor was known for his roles in the films Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Tere Mere Sapne, Koi... Mil Gaya and Shararat.

Sudhaa wrote a goodbye note for her father on Instagram and also shared a picture. The actress wrote, “Goodbye Appa..till we meet again...so proud to be Ur daughter....I promise you that I wil follow Ur principles Nd experience Nd Ur values til the last breath of my life ...bt I must confess a part of me hs gone with you Appa ...Ravi Nd Sudha LV u to eternity.... prayers to god that I shld b born as Ur daughter again . Om shanti.”

Many celebrities reacted to the news and extended their condolences to the family. Aashka Goradia Goble wrote, “Condolences and prayers Sudhaji. You always talked very fondly of your father. I am so sorry for your loss.”

KD Chandran was best known for his role in the popular TV show Star Bestsellers. He was also seen in the show Gulmohar, directed by Niranjan Thaday. He also featured in films When One Falls In Love and China Gate.

