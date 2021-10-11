Veteran actor Raza Murad excited to lend his voice for the upcoming show ‘Vidrohi’

Star Plus is all set to launch the period drama ‘Vidrohi’, an untold story from the Pre-Independence Era about ‘Freedom Fighter Baxi Jagabandhu’ and ‘Female Warrior Princess Kalyani’. The show has become the talk of the town. And to narrate the story, veteran actor ‘Raza Murad’ will be lending his voice. To note, the 70-year-old actor has lent his voice to numerous films, from comedy to action. In the show, he will be introducing the audience to the story.

Speaking of playing the narrator, Raza Murad says, “I am more than pleased to have the honor to narrate such an inspiring story out of our rich history that people have never really heard of. This story is sure to inspire the patriot in you and teleport you to the golden era. The show highlights the unknown history of India and given the bravery Jagabandhu has shown and the sacrifices that he has had to make to gain freedom is what people need to know. It is due to freedom fighters like Jagbandhu that we breathe the air we breathe and live the way we do. Their valour and sacrifices should forever be admired.”

“As a sutradhaar (narrator), it’s my privilege to lend my voice in a way that ties that story together; it’s been a truly unique experience. I think this story will inspire people & bring forth that untold part of History. I am grateful to the makers of the show for having faith in me and giving me a chance to narrate the greatest tale of all times. I am also grateful to Star Plus for showcasing the show and motivating viewers during these trying times,” he added.