Veteran actress Rekha graces sets of Indian Idol 12; Gives shagun to contestant Danish

Rekha will be seen on the Indian Idol 12 show this weekend. Contestants will be performing songs from her film.

The reality singing show Indian Idol 12 has been entertaining the audience a lot. The show has graced many celebrities. And this weekend the stage of reality singing show Indian idol will be graced by none other than veteran actress . The contestants and the judges will be seen having a gala time with her. Contestants will all be in awe of her beauty and poised nature. And to make her appearance on the show more special, contestants will be seen singing songs from her films.

Contestant Danish has sung songs from the film Mukaddar ka Sikandar and hey namm re. After his terrific performance, the judges could not stop appreciating him. Not only that Rekha was super impressed by his performance and as a gesture, she gave him money. She also used the money to remove the evil or as said in Hindi nazar utarana. Danish parents were also present there who were proud of him , particularly perceiving how much love he is getting from the evergreen beauty.

After Danish's performance, Rekha joined him on the stage and performed with him on the song Mukaddar ka Sikandar.

See the pictures here:

Rekha while appreciating Danish said " Today you performed like an Ustad. You have that factor which Ustads used to have. God Bless you and keep shining like this. You have a bright future ahead." Stay tuned and keep watching Sony entertainment television for Indian idol 12 at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday.

Also Read: Indian Idol Season 12: Jackie Shroff enacts on the song from Ram Lakhan; Calls it ‘Nostalgic moment’

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×