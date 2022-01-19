Vicky Kaushal and I used to hang out: Shireen Mirza opens up on unseen footage from acting school days

Shireen Mirza, a TV actress, recently shared an old clip with Vicky Kaushal, which instantaneously went viral. The duo was seen executing performance and having a good time. She laughed about it in a recent interview, saying that she had no idea that it would go viral and that she was recently doing an Instagram Q and A session when she shared a clip from their act. She revealed that the video was roughly 19 years old and unfolded at a drama school. This was the acting school where Vicky and Shireen met and became friends.

In the interview with ETimes, Shireen shared more details about the days at the acting school. She said that their teachers used to place them together since their heights matched. She also revealed that they studied there for a year. She referred to Vicky as an old friend and explained that they don't see each other very much these days as they're both preoccupied with their personal and professional lives. “But he is still the same, exactly the way he was when they first met,” she fondly expressed.

Shireen recalled she had just relocated to Mumbai from Jaipur at the time. “Vicky was from Mumbai and thus he was confident about things. But he was always humble and that made me feel comfortable and also the others who were not from this city. We used to hang out and those were such lovely days,” she also added that she would often feel that Mumbaikars are so warm and didn’t make her feel out of place.

She also told how Vicky never disclosed that he was famous director Sham Kaushal’s son. She recollected that whenever they had assignments related to action, Vicky’s impeccable skills used to surprise everyone. “Be it jumping or cartwheeling, we used to wonder how he was so good. He is an amazing dancer as well. Be it hip hop or breakdance, he does it all,” she added.

Vicky is where he is today, she said, thanks to his hard work. Supporting this she said during their acting school days, he had been a diligent worker. She also said that she was absolutely proud of him. Shireen and Vicky married their respective partners last year, coincidentally. Shireen informed that she even sent an invite to Vicky, however, he couldn't attend her wedding because he was busy preparing for his own. She added that she understood what a busy affair a wedding is for anyone and that Vicky sent his good wishes to her and she did too. “I will soon be going to Mumbai and we are planning our much-awaited reunion,” she concluded.

