Vicky Jain reveals about staying at Ankita Lokhande’s home as ‘Ghar Jamai’ for past two years

One of the television’s favourite couples, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married in a grand ceremony on 14th December 2021. They had maqssive pre-wedding functions, which were attended by numerous of their industry friends. The duo recently talked with ETimes about their married life and shared about their new home in which they have not moved in yet.

Vicky Jain shared about their new flat in the interview. He said, “We had bought a flat and the repairing work, renovation and everything couldn’t be completed on time because of the pandemic. It got delayed and is still pending so we couldn’t shift to our new house. I am still staying as a ‘ghar jamai’ at Ankita’s place (laughs). Whenever I visit Mumbai I’ve been staying at Ankita’s house. So this question should be asked to Ankita about how she feels because she has been sharing her house, her cupboard with me for the last two years.”

Ankita Lokhande added, "For me, I feel our real life together as a couple will start after we both start living together under one roof as husband and wife in our own house. When we start making our own house that will be the beginning of our journey as a couple. I know I am going to be a very good housewife and I will handle everything properly. I don’t have any problems sharing my life and everything else with Vicky."

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are currently seen in the reality show, Smart Jodi as one of the celebrity couples. They are winning the hearts of the viewers with their chemistry on the show.



