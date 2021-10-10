Vicky Kaushal blushes after Kapil Sharma reads reports of him sneaking out to meet Katrina Kaif

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to host the Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal and director Shoojit Sircar on its set. Vicky and Shoojit will be seen promoting their upcoming movie ‘Sardar Udham’. Several promos have already been out and fans are excited to witness the stars on the comedy show. In a recent promo, host Kapil Sharma is seen teasing Vicky about his rumoured relationship with Katrina Kaif.

During the fun episode, Kapil shows Vicky a news clip about how he sneaked out once to meet Katrina Kaif. However, the neighbours saw him and revealed the ‘truth’. “Katrina se milne ke liye media ko yun chakma dete hain Vicky Kaushal. Padosiyon ne kiya bhandafod (This is how Vicky sneaks out to meet Katrina. The neighbours expose the secret)," the headline read. Upon seeing it, Vicky laughed in embarrassment and blushed.

Kapil then added, “We don't know how true this story is but they are trying to add fuel to the fire.” To which Archana Puran Singh said that Kapil, too, is trying to add more fire by showing such news reports on the show.

Kapil said, “Main bata raha hu paaji ko yaar, mera bhai hai (I am just letting him know. He's my brother)”. Laughing out loud, Vicky said, “Aisa bhai kisi ko na mile bhai (May no one get a brother like him).” The previous episodes have been graced by celebrities including Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Neeta Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and others.