VIDEO: Abhinav Kohli counter’s allegations by estranged wife Shweta Tiwari and cries for justice

Shweta Tiwari’s estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has uploaded a long video to prove his innocence against the allegations by her. He cries and seeks justice for being with his son.

The popular actress, Shweta Tiwari recently posted a video of herself and her son getting assaulted by her husband Abhinav Kohli. The actress has posted the video late in the night, which was CCTV footage from her society. In the video, it is clearly visible that the actress was physically abused while she was holding her son. After the release of the video, Shweta’s husband has released a video to prove his innocence. In the video, he cried and spoke about the false allegation by Shweta Tiwari in her attempts to keep him away from her son.

In the video posted by Abhinav Kohli, he is seen crying and refuting the blame. He has uploaded a long video of over an hour as he explains the chronology of events that happened. He shows numerous videos of his interactions with his son Reyansh and gives clarification for the allegations against him.

Abhinav first shared that his son was very much attached to him and did not want to live with his mother. He said that his mother is trying to take Reyansh away from him despite he not wanting to leave his father. He shows videos of his closeness with his son. Abhinav also said that he did not deny contact with Shweta, but he just wants to know what his son wants.

Later, he shared that Shweta is lying and he has proof for the same. Talking about the video of CCTV footage shared by Shweta, he shared 4 videos of the same day. He told that his son did not want to go back to his mother, hence he took him to his house. Then, he brought him back to her. He captioned it as, “Let the truth Come Out."

See video here:

For the unversed Abhinav Kohli and Shweta Tiwari got married in 2013 and have a son named Reyansh. The couple separated after a case of domestic violence. Shweta Tiwari took her son with her as she moved out of the house. The couple is very vocal about the difference between them.

Credits :Abhinav Kohli instagram

