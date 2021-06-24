VIDEO: Anita Hassanandani & hubby Rohit Reddy show what looks like 'living in their own Disneyland'

Anita Hassanandani has shared a cute video using the trending Disney filter. Fans love their chemistry in the video.

Actress surely knows how to trend on the internet. She always shares pictures and videos on her Instagram which becomes viral in no time. Fans love Rohit Reddy and actress chemistry and the couple also gives relationship goals. Recently, she had hit headlines over quitting the industry but later on quashed all the rumours. She had said that she will be back but when she is ready. The actress has recently embraced motherhood and is busy with her son.

This time she shared a video on her official Instagram handle. She used the popular Disney filter to show her fans what it was like to 'live in their Disneyland'. The new filter morphs the user's face into a typical Disney character. The trend is very much popular on the internet currently. Hopping on the trend, she took to her Instagram and shared an adorable video with her husband using the same filter. In the video, the duo can be seen sharing a noodle and finally locking lips.

She wrote in the caption, 'Living in our own little Disneyland'. Actress Ridhi Dogra wrote, ‘U guys’ in the comment section. Comedian Bharti dropped heart emojis.

Commenting on the actress leaving the industry, her hubby said that she will be back but not this year. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he had said, “Currently she is busy in looking after Aaravv but will soon be back.” The actress has also started her weight loss journey and is seen sharing videos on her social media accounts.

