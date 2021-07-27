VIDEO: Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly gets a warm welcome from her furry friends in Film City

The protagonist of the popular television daily soap Anupamaa has a massive fan following on social media. The role is played by Rupali Ganguly. Along with nailing her role on-screen, she is also a good-hearted person. She is known for her deep love for dogs as loves to play with them and feed them. There is also a dog on the sets of the show Anupamaa. She often shares posts related to adoption of the animals. She had recently visited Film City, where she received a sweet welcome by her furry friends.

The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress was recently spotted by the paps in the Film city, where she was surrounded by the street dogs of the area. She was seen playing with them as the dogs were jumping with joy to see her. She is seen enjoying her time with the dogs. They have become a part of the life of the actress and she always plays with the dogs whenever she is around the area.

See the video here:

Rupali Ganguly has always been vocal about her love and concern for street dogs. She recently shared adorable pictures with a friendly street dog on the sets of Anupamaa. She wrote in the caption, “So a lot of you have been asking about Gabbar lately.. here are some pictures with the superstar of our set - Gabbar Anupamaa Shah First He took over my heart Then he took over my make up room My Gabbu Thank you @rajan.shahi.543 for letting these babies stay on set! Kehte hai na ki jaha inn bezubaano ka aashiwaad hota hai, wahan pe barkat zaroor hoti hai, truly said!THU THU THU.”



Also read-PICS: Rupali Ganguly pays a special tribute to THESE 3 on ‘Guru Purnima’; Find Out